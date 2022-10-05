MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are on Navco Road where a body has been discovered in a ditch.

A portion of Navco Road has been shut down so anyone traveling in the area should find alternate routes.

The body was found in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway near Dog River. WKRG has a crew on the scene and will update the story when more information is available.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.