Mobile Police on scene of deadly shooting on Pecan Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed to WKRG News 5 that they were on the scene of an active homicide investigation on Pecan Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police found the victim, at the time unidentified, dead on a front lawn.

WKRG News 5 has a team on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Before this report, 2021 was already tied for deadliest year for homicides in Mobile in the last two decades. Police Chief Paul Prine said most of these incidents involve people who know each other.

Police have also said they have increased patrols in areas most impacted by the increase in violent crime.