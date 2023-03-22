MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police Department officer has resigned from his position while being involved in a criminal investigation involving domestic violence, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

Jacob Matthews, 33, was hired by the MPD in September 2018. According to the release, Matthews was the subject of a criminal and administrative investigation when he resigned on March 22, 2023. Matthews was arrested the same day and was charged with domestic violence strangulation and suffocation. He has since been released.

Matthew received the Outstanding Officer of the Month Award for March 2021. “The hard work and dedication shown by Officer Matthews has been recognized as being admirable and quite worthy of recognition,” read the release about the award.