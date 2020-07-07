Mobile police officer fired after internal affairs investigation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer was fired after an internal affairs investigation.
Aaron Washington was terminated from the Mobile Police Department on July 3. Washington had been with the department since August 2016.
No other details were released about the investigation.
Mobile Police public information officer Charlette Solis told News 5, “I can confirm that upon completion of an administrative investigation of which details I don’t have to release, the recommendation was termination. Washington was terminated 7/3/20. His hire date was 8/22/16.”
