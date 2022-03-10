MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department fired an officer after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Mobile Police were called to the eastbound I-10 exit ramp to Dauphin Island Parkway after someone was reported to be “down in a vehicle,” according to a news release from MPD.

Officers found Christopher Colbert asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle. Colbert, now a former patrolman for MPD, was off duty when he was arrested for DUI.

Colbert was hired by MPD in September of 2019 but wasn’t hired on permanently. Colbert reapplied in December of 2021 and was rehired in January of 2022 as a patrolman for Precinct One. Colbert was fired from PD after his arrest for DUI.