MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine held a news conference Thursday morning to address a raid on Charles Street Tuesday, March 7, that turned deadly. In that news conference, Prine offered a narrative of events that conflicts with the narrative given by the sister of the man police shot and killed. The sister was at the house during the raid.

Prine also said police body camera footage, turned over to the District Attorney’s Office, will not be released to the public and said the officer had “the right to implement and use deadly force.”

Prine began by saying they obtained the search warrant for a February armed robbery incident involving Jason Jones, the brother of Kordell “Joe” Jones, who both lived at the home on Charles Street. Prine also said Jason Jones was a “person of interest” in a homicide investigation from “earlier this year” on Orange Street.

Kordell Jones, 25, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning after officers with MPD and SWAT conducted a search warrant. Officers said they shot Jones after he lept out of the back window of the home while naked and holding a loaded AR-style pistol.

Prine recounted the events on Tuesday, March 7 during the press conference. Prine began by outlining criminal allegations against Jason Jones.

“All of this started simply with Jason Jones,” said Prine. “Jason Jones was being investigated as part of an armed robbery and he was also a person of interest in reference to a homicide investigation that occurred on Orange Street back in February. He also has known affiliations with a local gang faction that has a propensity and has shown to be very violent over the last year and a half or so.”

Prine then turned to what happened when officers served the warrant. At this part of the news conference, Prine recounted how officers breached the door before announcing themselves. Prine later said officers announced themselves before breaching the door.

“Front door was breached by using what is called an ‘energized breach method’ which explains the boom that a lot of people in the neighborhood heard,” said Prine. Prine said a side door was breached simultaneously using the same method.

Prine said the SWAT team then announced their presence outside of the home and did not go in until they sounded sirens on police vehicles to “put everyone in the house on notice.” This conflicts with Lakenda Jones’, sister of Kordell, recounting of the events. Lakenda said her brother was not armed and that she and six other family members were sleeping when officers arrived at the home. Lakenda said she heard a loud, explosion-like sound followed by gunshots.

Prine also said they used a “loud” PA system and told the people in the home they were there for a search warrant.

“They gave specific instructions for the occupants of the residence to exit the residence,” said Prine.

Prine said Kordell “armed himself with an AR pistol” some “24-25 seconds” after the door was breached. Prine said the pistol was loaded and a bullet was in the chamber.

“He [Kordell] leaped from a rear window where he encountered a SWAT officer and that officer conducted deadly force,” said Prine.

There were two officers in the back of the home where Kordell jumped out of the window. Prine said the officer who shot Kordell fired “at least four rounds” and the preliminary report says he was struck “at least three times.”

SWAT officers carried Kordell down the road, because the “scene was not secure” and SWAT wanted to “ensure Mr. Jones received the treatment he deserved.”

A SWAT paramedic performed CPR on Kordell and used tourniquets, but Kordell ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Prine reiterated his statement regarding Jason Jones, saying “had Jason Jones not been involved in criminal activity, the Mobile Police Department would not be standing here before you today.”

WKRG asked if the body camera footage would be released at the family’s request, but Prine said it would not be released. Prine said he has watched the footage and the “officer had the right to implement and use deadly force.”

Prine was also asked about the use of no knock search warrants and said “We do not do no-knock search warrants.” Prine then described an order of events in which police announce themselves prior to breaching the home’s door.

“We knocked, we announced, we breached,” said Prine. This conflicts with Prine’s previous statements when he said they breached, announced then entered the home.

Prine offered his condolences to the family and said he is “personally praying” for them.

“Listen, this is tragic and I have said before, we don’t take lightly anytime there’s death in our community,” said Prine.

Prine said two independent investigations are ongoing. Prine said the MPD Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating and the Office of Professional Responsibility is “conducting an administrative review.” The District Attorney’s Office is conducting a simultaneous investigation. Prine said MPD has “provided all relevant videos” to the DA’s office.

Prine said the name of the officer who shot and killed Kordell Jones will not be released. He said that the reason the officer’s name is not being released at this time is partially due to the violent threats being made against Mobile Police officers.

“We are the premier agency in this part of the country,” said Prine. “We don’t act with emotions, we don’t act half-hazardly and the officers face this type of danger every single day.”