Jamarcus Dubose (left) and Deanta Dubose (right) are wanted for multiple counts of first-degree armed robbery in Mobile (MPD).

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help locating two brothers who are accused of multiple armed robberies, according to a news release.

Jamarcus Dubose and Deanta Dubose are wanted for multiple counts of first-degree armed robbery in Mobile. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or activities that could help in their arrest is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

The release also said anonymous tips can be made by going to mobilepd.org/crimetip. “Your cooperation and information are vital in our efforts to apprehend these individuals and maintain the safety of our community,” read the release.

Deanta was previously arrested in December 2021 after he was allegedly seen attempting to open vehicle doors at Glen Arbor Apartments. When officers arrived at the complex they saw Deanta running towards the woods.

Officers were able to locate Deanta and arrested him for unlawful breaking and entering, attempting to elude, resisting arrest and having no pistol permit.