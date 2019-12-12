Mobile Police needs help with 11 unsolved homicides in 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The following press release was sent to News 5 Thursday morning.

MOBILE, Ala. – The homicide investigations of 11 victims remain open needing more leads to make an arrest. The Mobile Police Department is leaning to the community to help provide any information, no matter how small, to help further these investigations.

So far this year, Mobile has had 36 homicides. Although violent crime in most categories has continued to trend down, the homicide count is up compared to last year’s 28 homicides.

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered on each case for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the victim’s death.