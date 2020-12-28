Mobile police need help to find missing woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 63-year-old Lileta Ely Wilson. Wilson left her residence on Sunday, Dec. 27, at about 7:15 p.m. and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing a blue/ white jacket and jeans.

She is diabetic and refuses to take prescribed medication or eat properly.

Wilson is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 193 pounds.

If anyone has seen Wilson or knows her whereabouts, call police at 251-208-7211.

Lileta Ely Wilson

LATEST STORIES