Mobile Police need help ID’ing woman using lost debit card

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to identify this woman seen in the video and photo below. The woman is connected to picking up a lost debit card and using it on June 12, 2020, at the Dollar General at 2601 Dauphin Island Parkway and the Family Dollar at 3002 Dauphin Island Parkway for a combined total of $250. 

Anyone with information on who she is should call MPD Financial Crimes at 251-208-7248. Callers do not have to leave their name. 

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories