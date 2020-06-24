MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to identify this woman seen in the video and photo below. The woman is connected to picking up a lost debit card and using it on June 12, 2020, at the Dollar General at 2601 Dauphin Island Parkway and the Family Dollar at 3002 Dauphin Island Parkway for a combined total of $250.
Anyone with information on who she is should call MPD Financial Crimes at 251-208-7248. Callers do not have to leave their name.
LATEST STORIES
- Florida soldier returns home, surprises kids with must-see photobomb
- Dates set for 87th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
- Pensacola police officer, wife surprised with mentoring award
- Mobile Police need help ID’ing woman using lost debit card
- Troopers seeking witnesses in deadly Thomasville crash that killed teacher