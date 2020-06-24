Mobile Police need help ID’ing woman using lost debit card

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to identify this woman seen in the video and photo below. The woman is connected to picking up a lost debit card and using it on June 12, 2020, at the Dollar General at 2601 Dauphin Island Parkway and the Family Dollar at 3002 Dauphin Island Parkway for a combined total of $250.

Anyone with information on who she is should call MPD Financial Crimes at 251-208-7248. Callers do not have to leave their name.

