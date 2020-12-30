Mobile police need help identifying man who robbed Spring Hill gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a man who robbed the Citgo Station on Spring Hill Avenue on Christmas Eve.

At about 6:50 a.m., the man entered the Citgo Station at 2721 Spring Hill Ave., pointed a handgun at the cashier, and demanded money. The cashier told police she gave him money from both cash registers and then he fled the scene on foot toward Randolph Street.

Police say the man is considered armed and dangerous. If you recognize him, call police at 251-208-7211. You do not have to give your name.

This investigation is ongoing.

