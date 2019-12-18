Mobile Police need help finding robbery suspect Etoe Da Shooter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help finding 25-year-old Darius Thames, aka Etoe Da Shooter.

Police say Thames is wanted for robbery first degree.

The robbery happened on Sunday, December 15 around 2 a.m. Police say the victim stated he was parking his vehicle at the Dairy Queen located at 3213 Spring Hill Avenue due to the parking lot at Shotgun Willies being full. The victim said while he was exiting his vehicle, Thames produced a handgun and robbed him of his property including his truck keys. Thames then fled on foot.

Anyone with information on Thames’ whereabouts is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.

Police say Thames likes to taunt the police on social media about how he can’t be caught. Thames is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.



