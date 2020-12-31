Mobile police need help finding missing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to find 67-year-old Paul Rogers. Rogers walked away from his home at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and has not been seen since.
Police say Rogers suffers from early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue New Balance sneakers. He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
If you have seen Rogers or know his whereabouts, call police at 251-208-7211.
