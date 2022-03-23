MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a critical missing person.

Frank Schaum, 64, was reported missing by his family, Tuesday, March 22, after last seeing him on March 19. Schaum was last seen in Medal of Honor Park on Hillcrest Road. Schaum and his family were traveling back to Mustang, Ok, from a spring break trip.

Schaum was last seen wearing black glasses, a long sleeve red shirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes. He is 6′ and 190 pounds, bald, and has a gray beard. If anyone has any information on Schaum’s whereabouts please call MPD at 251-208-7211.