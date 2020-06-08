Mobile Police need help finding 19-year-old murder suspect

MOBILE (WKRG) — Mobile Police are searching for Jacorrien Zykil Brown, 19, in reference to a homicide that happened on Saturday, May 30.

On Saturday, May 30, at about 1:55 p.m., police responded to the Home2 Suites at 1485 Satchel Paige Drive in reference to the report of two people shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Further investigation by police revealed the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Farnell Drive and the victims attempted to drive themselves to the hospital before stopping at the Home2 Suites seeking help. Both victims were transported to the hospital. The man’s injuries were non-life threatening. The woman, 55-year-old Darlene Williams-Thompson, died from her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, police are asking you to call (251) 208-7211. You do not have to leave your name.

Jacorrien Zykil Brown, 19

HT: 5’07”

WT: 165

LATEST STORIES