UPDATE: Mobile Police said David Hardy was arrested by US Marshals Thursday afternoon.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are searching for a subject in the Oct. 19 homicide at St. Paul AME Church.

Mobile Police are looking for David Hardy, who they say is armed and dangerous, in connection with the shooting death of Samuel Bishop at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Melrose St., according to a post on Nextdoor.

Bishop was shot and his car ran into the church on Tuesday.