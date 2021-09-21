Mobile Police: Murder charge for man accused in sports bar parking lot killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested and charged a man with murder on Sept. 21 for a deadly shooting in a sports bar parking lot on Sept. 11.

Lecarey Lett, 27, faces murder and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle charges, according to a police news release.

On Sept. 11 around 10:14 p.m., Mobile Police responded to a shooting call at Stadium Sports Bar on Airport Blvd. Officers found Kelon Foster, 22, shot multiple times in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died, initiating the homicide investigation that ultimately led to Lett’s arrest and charges.

During the investigation, police released surveillance video of a suspect.

