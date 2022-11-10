MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering a 31-year-old Monday night on Bryant Street has been moved from the hospital to Mobile Metro Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department

Zackery Hannah, 20, is accused of murdering Matthew Richardson, 31, Monday night after Richardson attempted to protect his sister. After shooting Richardson in the face with a shotgun, Hannah ran into the woodline area of the Glen Acres community, according to police. Police said they encountered Hannah three times.

According to officials, officers gave Hannah verbal commands to surrender but he fired a shot and ran back into the woods. Then, an officer saw Hannah again and attempted to give verbal commands to drop his weapon. Hannah and two officers exchanged gunfire at this point, leaving one officer with gunshot wounds in both legs.

After this encounter, Hannah ran into the woods again where he encountered a resident and pointed the weapon at the man on his own property. Officers said they encountered Hannah for the last time on Crowell Street where they shot him multiple times and sent a canine after him. Hannah was taken to the hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds and wounds from the canine.

Hannah is being charged with:

Murder Attempted Murder (X7) Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle Causing Physical Harm of a Police Animal Menacing Attempt to Elude L.E. Officer(s)