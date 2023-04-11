MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is mourning the loss of Pedro the K9, who passed away on Monday after five years of service in the department, according to a release.

During his time, he performed over 300,000 vehicle searches for explosives at the cruise terminal and more than 300 searches for explosives “at various events around the city.”

Pedro was named runner-up for the 2019 K9 aftermath grant and received the 2020 Best K9 Team Overall and Best Single Purpose K9 awards. Pedro was a partner to Cpl. Lawrence Battiste V.

“The two formed a strong bond and worked tirelessly to keep the citizens of Mobile safe,” reads the release.

Pedro also visited several schools during his time where he “formed many close friendships and left a lasting impression on the students and faculty.”

Photo provided by the Mobile Police Department

“Pedro’s passing deeply saddens the Mobile Police Department and the community of Mobile,” reads the release. “He will be greatly missed by his fellow officers, his partner Corporal Lawrence Battiste V, and all who knew him. Pedro’s legacy will continue to live on as a reminder of his outstanding service and dedication to keeping the citizens of Mobile safe.”