MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It may be tempting to warm up your car first thing on a cold morning before you get ready for the day. Officials with the Mobile Police Department say leaving a vehicle running and unattended is the most common way it can be stolen.

According to a post on MPD’s Nextdoor page made early Saturday morning Lieutenant Mac R Hardeman writes “most of the stolen vehicles in Mobile are taken because they were left running and the owner stepped away for a minute.”

Hardeman writes that a lot of people are under the mistaken impression that if the key fob isn’t in the vehicle it can’t be driven off. He says that’s not true in most cases. A car running without its key fob nearby can be driven away, it just can’t be cranked on again if the thief turns it off.