MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local convenience store in Mobile was allegedly robbed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Mobile Police say they were called out to CEFCO Convenience store on Springhill Avenue for a report of a robbery. Once police arrived they were told that a mal had come into the store and threatened the employee with a knife.

The suspect then went behind the service counter and stole several cartons of Newport cigarettes before fleeing the scene. The man was wearing a red hoodie and black mask when he entered the store.

The Mobile Police Department has not announced if they have located the suspect.