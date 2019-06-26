Mobile Police make arrest in West Mobile deadly shooting

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Samuel Wilson III. 

24-year-old Seth Bowick was arrested by Mobile Police in connection to the Spring Grove West shooting

Wilson was shot while interrupting a vehicle burglary on Spring Grove West earlier this month

At about 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, police responded to a male victim found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 31-year-old Samuel Wilson III, was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Wilson died as a result of his injuries on Friday, June 7.

