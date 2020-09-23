Mobile Police make arrest in identity theft ring

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say they’ve arrested a key player in an identity theft ring.

Police say 39-year-old Roseanna Russell stole and sold the identities of five people. She was also wanted for crimes in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Police arrested her Monday after they found forged documents in her home. Russell faces 12 charges, most of them are felonies.

MPD says more arrests are coming in this theft ring investigation. Police have been working this case since March of last year.

So far, they have connected the ring to 30 victims across The Gulf Coast area.

