MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one person after a police vehicle was shot up Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Valeido L. Davidson, 32, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. Mobile Police said officers were shot at while sitting inside a police vehicle at the 1600 block of Flicker Drive.

Mobile Police said the police vehicle was struck at least three times by bullets. Two unoccupied homes were also hit by the gunfire.

Police Chief Paul Prine said officers were working in the area when the shooting happened. Prine also confirmed that the officers and suspects did not interact with each other before the shooting.