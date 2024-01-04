MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the New Year’s murder of 19-year-old Marcus Kennedy.

The boy will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder.

Kennedy was shot around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 on the 300 block of Dauphin Street, according to police. He died at a nearby hospital.

The next day, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement about the New Year’s Day shooting downtown.

“Any loss of life is tragic, and our prayers are with the family of the young man who was killed early this morning,” Stimpson said.

“It is very unfortunate that this single, isolated incident occurred downtown after an otherwise safe event that was enjoyed by thousands of people.

“Our officers were on the scene within seconds and are diligently working to bring the individual responsible to justice.”

Kennedy was identified as the victim on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as information becomes available.