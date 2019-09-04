Mobile Police make arrest in Circle K armed robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery at a Circle K on Cottage Hill Road.

Cameron Hollins, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the robbery that took place on Thursday, Aug. 29, at about 5 a.m.

Police responded to the Circle K located at 8130 Cottage Hill Road in reference to a reported robbery. A man entered the store armed with a gun and demanded money and cigarettes from the store clerk. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, weighing 180-200 pounds, with a small afro-style haircut and some facial hair around his chin. The man fled from the store. There were no reported injuries.

Police say Hollins was also wanted on two robbery probation violation warrants.