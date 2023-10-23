MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in a double homicide that took place in November 2021 on Rangeline Road, according to the police department.

Ardis Perez, 28, was arrested today and was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Dwan Williams, 23, and Andre Carter, 36, were already dead when Mobile Police arrived at the scene on Rangeline Road on Nov. 21, 2021. They had been shot to death in a vehicle.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said Williams and Carter had been to a club in Prichard and were driving home to Mississippi when a car pulled up beside them and a person inside began shooting.

