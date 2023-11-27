MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is on the loose after she allegedly assaulted a man who she shares a child with, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a domestic complaint on the 6000 block of Sperry Road early Saturday morning.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

According to MPD, the woman unlawfully entered the victim’s apartment and assaulted him.

The victim pushed the woman outside, and she returned with a firearm. She fired multiple shots through the door and struck the victim.

She fled the scene before officers arrived.

The Mobile Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

