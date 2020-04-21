Mobile Police looking for wanted man who left group home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police needs the public’s help locating missing/wanted person 58-year-old Christopher Harold Doyle.

Doyle was court-ordered to remain at AltaPointe group home. He was found not guilty on an attempted murder charge due to insanity. Doyle may be attempting to leave the Mobile area and head to Birmingham in an attempt to contact family members.

On Sunday, April 19, at about 9:30 p.m., Doyle was reported missing from the group home after he went outside to have a smoke and fail to return. Doyle has not been seen or heard from since. Also, Doyle’s clothing description is unknown and it is believed Doyle left the location on foot.

On Monday, April 20, Blount County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant on Doyle for failure to appear on attempted murder charges after he violated the order by leaving the facility unauthorized.

If anyone know Doyle’s whereabouts or have seen him, please call police at (251) 208-7211. If you see Doyle, do not try to apprehend him, call the police.

