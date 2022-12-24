MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another.

The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a bullet had struck a window at the Red Roof Inn across the street.

The suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived. No one was injured.

This is an active investigation.