MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly broke into Golden Auto Parts and stole tires, batteries and rims on Nov. 29, according to a release from the MPD.

Police said they were called to 1351 Cody Road at around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for a burglary.

Police said the man in the photos below damaged a fence to get into the store and stole “numerous tires, batteries and rims” from the store. In the photos, it appears the man is wearing a jacket with a beanie while holding a flashlight in his mouth.