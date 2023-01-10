MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to a shots fired call in a neighborhood off Stanton Road and Bullen Street Tuesday night. This is near the University Hospital.

Officers spent an hour and a half investigating the area and securing the premises to actively find a suspect who reportedly fired a gun in the area.

Officers with the MPD used a drone to look for the suspect. A member from the SWAT team arrived with a K-9 unit and entered the neighborhood off Bullen Street.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers called off the search. Police said there were no injuries and no arrests have been made as of late Tuesday night.