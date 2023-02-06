MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their investigators are looking for a runaway/missing teenager.

Danasia McArthur, 13, was last seen on Jan. 29, in Mobile. She was last known to be wearing all-black clothing with a black and blonde wig. Officials said they believe she may be in the area of Dickens Ferry Road, near Old Shell Road.

Officials have not said why they are considering Danasia a runaway. They are asking anyone with information about where Danasia might be to contact the Mobile Police Department.