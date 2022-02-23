MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a man who was possibly involved in a robbery.

Officers are investigating a robbery that took place Feb. 18 in an area at West I-65 near Service Road South near Airport Boulevard. Investigators obtained images of the man they believed was involved in the robbery.

The man is shown wearing a black hoodie jacket with fur lining, black pants and multi-colored shoes. He is believed to be within the age range of 18 to 24.

He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs an estimated 140 pounds.

If you have any information, call investigators at 251-208-7211. Those who report any information can remain anonymous.