Mobile Police looking for missing woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to locate missing person 30-year-old Nnekka Smith. Smith left her residence on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen since. She was last seen in her 2014 Kia Forte. The vehicle has a Dean Mitchell paper tag on it.

She suffers from schizophrenia. Smith is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

LATEST STORIES