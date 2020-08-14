MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to locate missing person 30-year-old Nnekka Smith. Smith left her residence on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen since. She was last seen in her 2014 Kia Forte. The vehicle has a Dean Mitchell paper tag on it.
She suffers from schizophrenia. Smith is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
LATEST STORIES
- Over $470k donated after North Carolina boy fatally shot at point-blank range while playing
- Mobile Police looking for missing woman
- Person trapped under car, multiple ejections in wreck on University Blvd. near Bear Fork Road
- Lawmaker: Trump’s executive order to prevent evictions has ‘no force of law’
- Veteran fights homeowners association to keep American flag waving high