MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — The Mobile Police Department (MPD) says 64-year-old Barbara Orr went missing Friday, April 23 from a group home in Mobile.

MPD says Orr walked away from the home on Summer Place drive. She has a known history of Paranoid Schizophrenia and memory problems.

Information on Barbara Austin Orr:

Height: 5’4

Weight: 130

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Gray

Last seen wearing a red shirt and black paints

Anyone with information can call police at 251-208-7211.