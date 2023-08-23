The Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing woman, Erica Davis, 46, according to a release.

Davis was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 19 around 1 p.m. According to the release, she was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans at that time.

She was described as 5-foot-6, weighing 285 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

MPD is asking those who may have information regarding where Davis is to contact the department at 251-208-7211. Anonymous tips can be taken at 844-251-0644 or online.