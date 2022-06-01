MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing woman, who may be in need of medical attention.

Katherine Melissa Bryant was last seen walking near AltaPointe at Gordon Smith Drive. Bryant was being treated at the facility after she had problems with a change in her medication, according to a news release from the MPD.

Bryant has diabetes and needs medication regularly. Bryant, who also has schizophrenia, was last seen wearing an Alabama sweatshirt. Bryant is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 156 pounds. Bryant has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the release.

If you have any information about Bryant’s whereabouts, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.