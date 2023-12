MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

Lea Ann Krumholz, 49, was last seen on Wednesday around Dauphin Island Parkway and Osprey Lane, according to an MPD news release.

(Photo courtesy of the Mobile Police Department)

LOCATION:

Krumholz is 5 feet 7 inches, weighs 185 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. According to the MPD, she “may be going through a difficult time.”

Those with information on Krumholz’s whereabouts can call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.