MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a woman who they said was reported missing on May 3.

Infiniti Jackson, 21, was reported missing by a family member Wednesday. A release from MPD said Jackson is dealing with cognitive issues. She also does not have her cell phone or a vehicle.

Jackson is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Infiniti Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department.