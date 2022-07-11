MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who, they said, uses a walked and a “mental condition that may impair her judgment,” according to a department news release.

Deborah Tormos, 65, was last seen July 11, 2022. Investigators believe Tormos left an Alta Pointe facility.

Tormos, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing “a light-colored sundress,” according to a news release from the MPD. Tormos is 5 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Tormos may be spotted using a walker. She also has a “mental condition that may impair her judgment,” according to the release.

If you have any information about Tormos’ whereabouts, call the MPD at 251-208-7211.