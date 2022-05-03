MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen from Massachusetts.

Lamar Brodeur, 15, was last seen April 14, 2022, in Fall River, Mass. Brodeur was staying with a foster family at the time he went missing, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Detectives believe that Brodeur may be in Mobile with his grandfather, according to the release. Brodeur is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 121 pounds, according to the Fall River Police Department. If you have any information about Brodeur’s whereabouts, call the MPD at 251-208-7211.