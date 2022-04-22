MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a missing man who has dementia.

Theodore Adams, 77, was reported missing Friday, April 22. Adams was reported missing after he walked away from a senior living community home at the 2200 block of Pesnell Court, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Adams was last seen wearing a tan Wintzell’s Oyster House hat, a black shirt, black jacket and black pants. Adams is 5 feeet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair, according to the release.

If you have any information about Adams’ disappearance, call the MPD at 251-208-7211.