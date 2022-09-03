MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help finding a missing 83-year-old man. Henry Alexander was last seen in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Schillinger Road Friday.

According to a news release, Alexander and his wife were looking for their vehicle in the parking lot when they were separated. Police say: “He was wearing a brown hat, white t-shirt, and pants; he is 6′”, 195 lbs. with gray hair. Mr. Alexander is driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and is easily confused.”

If anyone knows where Henry Alexander is they’re asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Henry Alexander image from Mobile Police