MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old man.

Paul Rogers was reported missing on Jan. 26 by his family. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, has gray hair and brown eyes. Rogers was last seen in a burgundy sweatshirt, grey pants and blue and gray shoes. He suffers from early stage Alzheimer’s and has been known to wander from his home.

He was last seen on the 600 block of New Jersey Street.

Anyone with information as to where he might be is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.