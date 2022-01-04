Mobile Police looking for missing juvenile, possible runaway

Mobile Police are looking for a missing juvenile in Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing juvenile, who is possibly a runaway.

Kanyla Burks, 16, was last seen on Nov. 14, 2021, at 6 p.m. by a family relative.

Kanyla was last seen wearing a red and white checkered shirt and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kanyla was last seen on Mohawk Street near Government Street and the Mobile Police Department.

If you have any information about Kanyla’s whereabouts, please contact the Mobile Police Department at (251)208-7211.