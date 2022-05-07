MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Eva May Walker was reported missing Thursday, May 5. Walker, who has dementia, was last seen in the 1000 block of Alba Street by neighbors, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Neighbors say they spotted Walker getting into a black car and leaving with the driver. Walker is 5′ 8″ and weighs 178 pounds. Walker was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants, according to the release.

Eva May Walker

If you have any information about where Walker might be, please call the MPD at 251-208-7211.