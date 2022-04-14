MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a missing Bixoli woman.

Shaina Patton, 33, was last seen April 13 after she walked away from a family member in downtown Mobile. Patton has several medical issues and “is sometimes easily confused,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Patton may also refer to herself as “Minnie Davis.” Patton was last seen wearing a peach-colored t-shirt, a long dress, black boots and a Winnie the Pooh backpack.

Patton is five feet four inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Patton also has short blonde hair, according to the release.

Patton is from Biloxi, Miss. and does not know the Mobile area. If you have any information about Patton’s whereabouts, call the MPD at 251-208-7211.