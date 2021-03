MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for help to find 67-year-old Paul Rogers. Rogers was last seen walking away from his home on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 9:30 p.m.

Police say Rogers suffers from early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and blue New Balance sneakers. Rogers is 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If anyone has seen Rogers or knows where he is, please call police at 251-208-7211.