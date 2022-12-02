MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 38-year-old man who was last seen at the Wesson Animal Clinic on Nov. 21, according to a release from the MPD.
Grady Walker, 38, was last seen at 7705 Cottage Hill Road where he parked his car and left the area walking.
Walker is described as 5-foot-9, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information in reference to the whereabouts of Walker, please contact the MPD at 251-208-7211.
